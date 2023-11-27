Silverback Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,824 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $4,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.8 %

STNG stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 432,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,773. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

