iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $67.67. 4,195,015 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.