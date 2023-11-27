iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

