Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $106,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,527,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,176. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

