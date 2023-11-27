iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stake Raised by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.35% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $758.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

