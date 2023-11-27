Susquehanna Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $150.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,215. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.56. Baidu has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

