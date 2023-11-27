12,500 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Purchased by Silverback Asset Management LLC

Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,835. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $13.35.

In other BYTE Acquisition news, Director Holdings Lp Byte purchased 70,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $749,999.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,662,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,286.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

