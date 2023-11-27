Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $68,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.87. 2,575,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.