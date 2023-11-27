Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $23.63. 489,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,710. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after buying an additional 1,715,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

