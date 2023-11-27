Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $7.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s current price.

AMTX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 379,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,585. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $92,891.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aemetis by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

