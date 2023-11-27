Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.17.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $562.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.86. Intuit has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

