Stifel Nicolaus Trims Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Target Price to $2.20

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.60 to $2.20 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 102.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,977. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 546.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Gevo by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

