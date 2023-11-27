PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 95,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,122. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $287.62 million, a P/E ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

