PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
