PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) PT Raised to $5.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $5.70 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.15% from the company’s current price.

PHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,444. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

