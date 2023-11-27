Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.24. 664,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Henry Schein by 31.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

