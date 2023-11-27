Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 77,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,493. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a P/E ratio of 108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,481.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $532,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

About Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

