Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.18.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $545.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.22 and a 200 day moving average of $454.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $549.67.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

