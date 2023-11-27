Evercore ISI Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

PVH Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. PVH has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PVH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 293,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 207,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

