Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Sells C$75,000.00 in Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Jérôme Gendron sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

Jérôme Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jérôme Gendron sold 500,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$17,500.00.

Yorbeau Resources Price Performance

Shares of YRB stock remained flat at C$0.04 on Monday. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$15.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Yorbeau Resources

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares (ha) located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 ha located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.

