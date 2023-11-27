Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $479.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

