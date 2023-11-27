Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

