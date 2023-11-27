Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 30,939 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 20.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 665,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

