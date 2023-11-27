Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $193.29. The stock had a trading volume of 996,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

