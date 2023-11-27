Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.18. 24,515,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,272,543. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $393.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

