Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Cut by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 3.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $267.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,388. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $269.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,937.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,937.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

