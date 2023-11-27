Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $949,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,506. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $213.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.