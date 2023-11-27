Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $949,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,506. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $213.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

