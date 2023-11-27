Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 124,943 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,289. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

