American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,023 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.63. 1,379,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,645. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

