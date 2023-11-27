Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,146 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 1.7% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.87% of Healthpeak Properties worth $95,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

PEAK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,107. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

