Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $41,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.58. 439,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

