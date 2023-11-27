Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 18.0% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.27. 2,112,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

