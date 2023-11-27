Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. 2,738,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,904. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

