Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,804 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.42% of WEC Energy Group worth $116,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

