Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,171 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $85,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its position in Southern by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 28,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 92,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

