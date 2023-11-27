Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,505,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,881 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 5.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $307,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.
Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %
PLD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $111.98. 1,651,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,641. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $117.96.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.