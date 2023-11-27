Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,505,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,881 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 5.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $307,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

PLD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $111.98. 1,651,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,641. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $117.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.