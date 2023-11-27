Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $55.10 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,895 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $55,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

XEL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.47. 1,708,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

