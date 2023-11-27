CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Lifted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,313 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up approximately 2.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $154,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 89.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 698,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,964. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

