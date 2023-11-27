Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 13,356 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.28. 1,235,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,887. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.