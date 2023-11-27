Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,037 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $423,310.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $423,310.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Cimpress Price Performance

CMPR traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.27. 67,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,399. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

