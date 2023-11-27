Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 267.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,823,730 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 3.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.48% of Welltower worth $202,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,184. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

