Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 218,361 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,361 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 541,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,541. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 170.98%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

