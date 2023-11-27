CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,770 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CSX worth $60,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Down 2.0 %

CSX traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,792,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.