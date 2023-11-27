Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $31,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after buying an additional 427,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 167,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,148. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

