Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 182,417 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,417 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 3.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.36% of Crown Castle worth $177,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

