Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,164. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

