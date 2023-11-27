CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,655 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.41% of CMS Energy worth $69,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.