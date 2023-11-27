Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $52.09 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,632 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $52,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 947,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,303. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

