Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280,067 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 2.36% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $49,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,688. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

