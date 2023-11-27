Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 46,326 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,326 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $35,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 635,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,464. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

