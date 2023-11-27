Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $762,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,408,000 after buying an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 684,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,478. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

